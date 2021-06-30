Guarantee Nnamdi Kanu’s safety, World Igbo Congress tells FG

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) is calling on the Nigerian authorities to ensure the safety of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, saying the rights of the secessionist leader must be protected.

Kanu who jumped bail in 2017 was rearrested and brought back to Nigeria on Tuesday. He is facing treason charges and was remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following an order by a Federal High Court in Abuja. But the World Igbo Congress in a statement signed and issued by its chairman Anthony Ejiofor and spokesperson Basil Onwukwe, urged the federal government to treat the IPOB leader according to universally accepted laws.

The group on Wednesday called on the “Nigerian Government to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is treated in accordance with the rules and international conventions that guarantee that his rights and personal safety are protected.” Kanu, a UK citizen, had been in the country after jumping bail. The government did not, however, say where he was rearrested, triggering speculations about how he was recaptured.

The WIC, however, claims that the Biafran agitator was not captured in the UK and called on the British Government and the international community to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kanu’s rearrest. “The UK government needs to investigate the collusion of any other country or party in this saga,” the Igbo group further stated. “The government of the US, the UN and the international community to take note of the ongoing abuse of human rights in Nigeria including this matter of abduction of Nnamdi Kanu.”