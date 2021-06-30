NASS to consider Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday

The Senate and the House of Representatives are to consider the report on the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2021, tomorrow, Thursday.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan announced this during the plenary on Wednesday saying the Senate has invited the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for a closed session to explain the technical, financial, and other details contained in the bill.

Senator Lawan said all committee activities have also been adjusted to enable all Senators to participate fully in considering the report. The bill has now been laid before the House of Representatives.

The Senate had earlier on Tuesday, received the report of the Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream); Petroleum (Upstream), and Gas Resources on PIB. Lawan also said Thursday’s plenary would be entirely devoted to the consideration of the report.

The bill, first presented in the National Assembly in 2008, aims to streamline how energy assets in Nigeria are operated and funded.