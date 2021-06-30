‘Our electoral successes are based on public trust’, APC tells PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says its track record in implementing projects and programmes that meet the needs of Nigerians is what has attracted more members and supporters from all over the country into the party.

National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said this in a statement on Wednesday. He also rejected allegations of the party’s plans to rig in 2023 by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

According to him, the strong internal democracy, transparency and fairness in the conduct of its affairs, which are demonstrably lacking in the PDP, are additional reasons that make the APC a better option for Nigerians, including serving state governors, National and State Assembly members who are abandoning the PDP and joining the APC. “We want to remind Nigerians that while many APC members were victims of rigging when the PDP was in power, the APC has no record of rigging elections,” he said.

“The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has introduced electoral reforms aimed at ensuring that all loopholes that open the electoral process to possible abuse in future elections are sealed and eliminated.