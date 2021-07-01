Kaduna court to resume trial of El-Zakzaky, wife

A Kaduna state high court is expected to on Thursday resume the trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat. El-Zakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

During the last sitting on May 25, the prosecuting counsel Dari Bayero finally rested his case by presenting his last witness, thereby bringing the total number of witnesses called by the prosecution to 15. Among the witnesses who testified against the IMN leader were two Army officers, a retired director of State Security Service(SSS), police officers and a medical doctor.

Counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana had earlier filed a no case submission and asked the court to dismiss the charges leveled against them as there was no criminal case so far that had been established against the defendants by the Kaduna State government.

However, the prosecuting counsel prayed the court to overrule the no-case submission by the defence counsel and to go on and convict the defendants as provided in the law.