Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona star becomes a free agent

Manchester City, Paris St-Germain – this is not a drill. One of the world’s greatest players is now officially a free agent. Yes, 12 months on from his aborted attempted to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi is now out of contract.

The Argentine superstar’s deal expired at midnight and despite months of rumour and conjecture, he has failed to commit to an extension.

Talks over a new contract are believed to be ongoing, meaning Messi may well decide to stay at the Nou Camp. But, for now, he is available for absolutely nothing.