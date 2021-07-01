Nnamdi Kanu lived a life of luxury abroad – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday accused leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu of living a life of luxury while on the run outside the country.

Mr Mohammed, speaking at a press conference in Abuja, said the IPOB leader, who was recently re-arrested and re-arraigned in Abuja, will face the full wrath for the law for challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity. “It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes,” Mr Mohammed said.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested. “We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators. “While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

“They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.”