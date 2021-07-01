Nnamdi Kanu will be given a fair trial, FG assures

The Federal Government has assured that the embattled leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will be given a fair hearing.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He said the IPOB leader, who was recently re-arrested and re-arraigned in Abuja, will face the full wrath for the law for challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and assured that he will not be denied a fair hearing.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him,” Mohammed said.