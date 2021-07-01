Wimbledon 2021: Cameron Norrie sets up potential Roger Federer clash

British number two Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time with a stunning straight-set win against Australian wildcard Alex Bolt.

Norrie, 25, has been one of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year, demonstrating his form and ability on Court One in a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory. The 29th seed lost the first three games before winning 11 in a row. He broke twice more in the final set and could face Roger Federer next.

Eight-time champion Federer, 39, plays France’s Richard Gasquet later on Thursday. When asked about the possibility of playing the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion, Norrie joked: “Come on Gasquet!” The smiling Briton added: “Both are very experienced players and [it is] another opportunity to get out on the court.

“If there is a time to play Roger, I guess now is the best – but he is still a decent player!” Whoever he faces, Norrie looks sure to give them a tough test.