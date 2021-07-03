Cult Clash: UNIUYO shuts down following death of student

The management of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has ordered that the institution be shut following the death of a student in a suspected cult clash. The 300 level student of the department of Geography Department, Faculty of Social Sciences was killed by reportedly shut by suspected cultists on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

One other student also sustained serious injuries in the crisis. The incident has caused tension at the town campus of the university situated along Ikpa road, Uyo metropolis. In a statement signed by the Registrar, Aniediabasi Udofia, the management of the University directed all students residing in the hostels to vacate the school with immediate effect.

The statement urged students whose academic activities were still running to carry them out from their respective homes. “Students who have any ongoing academic activities (Examination or Research Projects) to do in the school during this period are advised to do so from their respective homes,” the statement read in part.