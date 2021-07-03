Despite heavy security presence, Yoruba Nation protesters storm Freedom Park

Despite the heavy presence of armed policemen around Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos, agitators of the Yoruba nation on Saturday gathered at the park.

Chanting different songs of freedom and flying their flags, the protesters said the nation is bleeding and they need Oodua Nation. The agitators insist that it is time to have a separate nation for the Yoruba ethnic group because they are suffering and are being marginalised.

They insist that their rallies are peaceful and had taken place in other southwestern states before Lagos State. “We are not fighting with anyone, we just want Yoruba nation now. Give us our own nation, Nigeria is not working anymore,” one of the agitators said.