Lagos4Lagos: Jandor approved redeployment of State Exco members

The Lead Visioner of Lagos4lagos Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has approved the redeployment of the following State Exco Members with immediate effect.

(1) Hon. Tajudeen Aremu former state Organizing Secretary is now the State Youth Leader.

(2) Hon. Sakiru Onilude former SA political to the LV is now the Divisional Coordinator for Badagry Division

(3) Prince Alashe is now the Divisional Coordinator, Ikorodu division

(4) Mumuni Quadri (Amicable) is now the Divisional Youth Leader, Badagry Division

(5) Princess Mojirade Hassan former SA on mobilization to the LV is now the state organizing Secretary

(6) Hon. Yahaya Hassan for Divisional Coordinator, Badagry Division is now the SA Political to the LV

(7) Hon. Funmi Agbaje is now the Divisional Women Leader, Badagry Division.

This redeployment takes immediate effect.