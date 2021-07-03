Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Ortom challenges FG to check activities of armed herders

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has challenged the Federal Government to also arrest members of armed Fulani groups for carrying out attacks on farming communities in parts of the country. Ortom said such a move is imperative even as the country’s food sufficiency policy is currently being threatened by the willful killings across the nation.

Governor Ortom who made the call in Makurdi, during the flag-off of the 2021 subsidized fertilizer sale at 50% per NPK 50kg bag from the initial twelve thousand Naira to Six thousand Naira, said he has no problem with the arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, but the fight against terrorism and other crimes would only be seen to be unbiased if armed herders who have been killing innocent citizens are also apprehended.

While quoting President Muhammadu Buhari as admitted recently that herdsmen occupying the forests and terrorizing the people are not Nigerians, Ortom wondered why no effort has been made to bring these herders to justice when the very citizens the president pledged to defend are now victims and IDPs in their own country.