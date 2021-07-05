Oyo Governor appoints Segun Ogunwuyi as new Chief of Staff

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Segun Ogunwuyi as his Chief of Staff. According to a letter signed on Monday, July 5 by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, Ogunwuyi’s appointment is with immediate effect.

Ogunwuyi, was in 2019, named Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment. He was later appointed Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), following the passage of the law setting up the agency. As the DG of OYSIPPA, Ogunwuyi’s midwife series of Investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA), has helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

Ogunwuyi, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, was in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.