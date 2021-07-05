Patrick Vieira takes over as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira to succeed Roy Hodgson as the Premier League club’s manager. The former Arsenal captain emerged as Palace’s preferred candidate after a lengthy process since Hodgson announced he was leaving the club on 18 May.

The 45-year-old Frenchman has signed a three-year contract with the Eagles, who finished 14th last season. “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League,” said Vieira. “It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman [Steve Parish] and sporting director [Dougie Freedman] about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

“The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.” Vieira was sacked by French club Nice in December.

Previously he had spent two and a half years in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City after beginning his coaching career in the academy at Manchester City, where he ended his stellar playing career in 2011.