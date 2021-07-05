Troops trail terrorists, kill several insurgents and recover arms

Troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe – Ashigashiya, about 12km from the unit’s location have made contact with elements of Boko Haram Terrorists at Daushe. This is according to a communique by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations.

According to him, the troops, who fiercely engaged and sustained heavy gunfire on the terrorists during the encounter neutralised five terrorists, compelling the terrorist group to retreat in disarray into the Mandara Mountains with several gunshot wounds. General Nwachukwu noted that on further exploitation after the gun battle, the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (Special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (Special).

In a similar operation, troops of 212 Battalion on 1 July 2021 carried out clearance operations on marauding Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) along Gadayi – Kareto – Gubio axis, Magumeri, Tungushe villages, and the general area of Kerenoa. During the offensive, troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle and one Baufeng communication Radio set abandoned by the fleeing BHTs.

In a separate operation on 2 July, members of BHTs/ISWAP were intercepted, while crossing through an identified supply route along Auno – Jakana axis with trucks laden with Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant (POL) into the forest. Vigilant troops deployed at Garin Kuturu checkpoint swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoning the truck and the products.