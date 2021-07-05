Two killed as bandits kidnap students in another Kaduna school

Two persons are said to have lost their lives after bandits invaded Bethel Baptist School, a private college in Kaduna State, kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

The kidnappers in the early hours of Monday attacked the private school located at Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Sources say the marauders came in gun blazing, shooting sporadically into the air before whisking the students away. Four of the students are said to have escaped while the rest were taken away by the gunmen to an unknown destination.

Details later…