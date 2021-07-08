Boko Haram insurgents attack Yobe community

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Katarko village a distance of 18 kilometers away from Damaturu the Yobe State capital.

Eyewitnesses said that the attackers drove into the community around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in one Armoured Personnel Car (APC) and six Toyota Hilux mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

The residents who fled to the bush for safety said, the insurgents might have come to loot foodstuff as today, Thursday, is the market day of Katarko village. Other unconfirmed sources from the village revealed that the military had ambushed the insurgents while returning back to their base.

Katarko community was last attacked on March 16, 2021, in which blocks of health facilities were burnt down by the insurgents.