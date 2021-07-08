Jandor hosts 245 Ward Chairmanship Aspirants for the Lagos APC congress

In a bid to fine-tune strategies towards the forthcoming congresses of the APC in Lagos, no fewer than 245 ward Chairmanship aspirants converged at the Liberty Place, the Headquarters and State Secretariat of the Lagos4Lagos movement to brainstorm on ideas and strategies on how to move the party forward. To achieve this set objective, the aspirants took turns to affirm their unwavering commitment and their unflinching solidarity to the APC Party and by extension, the success of the movement.

The aspirants resolved to take the party back to the people, the grassroots by keeping them abreast of social interventions and laudable programs that have been designed towards re-engineering the wheel of governance for the betterment of the people through effective service delivery. The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) together with the movement’s leaders received the aspirants with open arms.

Jandor, while congratulating everyone who has joined the moving train of the fastest growing socio-political movement in the state, called for firmness of conviction, dogged determination and sincerity of purpose and also encouraged progressives with similar ideology and vision to align with this unstoppable movement to engender a paradigm shift to make Lagos resources truly work for Lagos and her people.

Without any dissenting voice, all the Chairmanship aspirants passed a Vote of Confidence on the man of moment, Dr. Adediran for his capacity and capabilities to take Lagos State to the next level. All is now set as the Lagos4Lagos movement is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the current firm and undemocratic grip on the state is considerably watered down.

Jandor while speaking further, stated that it is indeed time to concretise and crystallise the noble mission and policies of our great movement. “We are indeed mobilising for progressive change” Jandor concluded.

Lagos4Lagos

It’s time