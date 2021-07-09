Kidnapped Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic students, staff members released

The six students and two staff members of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria Kaduna State, who were kidnapped by bandits have been released. They were released on Thursday night at an undisclosed location in Kaduna.

The Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, who confirmed the development, said the kidnapped students and staff members regained their freedom after their parents and relatives negotiated with the bandits. He, however, did not say specifically if any ransom was paid or not.

The school authorities will receive the students later in the day at a location where they were kept after their release, he added. Bandits had attacked the polytechnic on June 11, 2021, kidnapping the victims from their hostels and staff quarters.

They also killed one student during the operation.