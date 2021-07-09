Osinbajo chairs inaugural meeting of National Poverty Reduction Committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday chaired the first meeting of the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy Committee.

The meeting, held at the State House in Abuja, comes 17 days after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the committee, tasking it with the responsibility of helping his administration fulfil its promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Details of what the committee discussed have yet to be disclosed.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and the governors of Ekiti (South-West), Delta (South-South), Sokoto (North-West), Borno (North-East), Nasarawa (North-Central), and Ebonyi states (South-East) are all members of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning; State for Budget and National Planning; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Agriculture and Rural Development; Industry, Trade and Investments; Labour and Employment, Education and Health.