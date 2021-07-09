Prophet T.B Joshua buried amid tears and tributes

Prophet Temitope Joshua, better known as T. B Joshua has been buried amid tears from his teeming followers and public figures.

The burial took place at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos after an interment service attended by dignitaries including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Friday’s burial was the culmination of a week-long funeral rites that attracted other dignitaries from outside the country. The charismatic preacher’s body arrived at the SCOAN premises in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos on Thursday.

He died June 5th in Lagos after holding a church service.