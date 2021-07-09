U.S. Army Special Forces train Nigerian Navy on IEDs

25 officers of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service Thursday completed a five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) alongside a team of U.S. Army Special Forces. The exercise is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Nigerian military that provides opportunities for the Nigerian military and U.S. elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships, the United States Mission in Nigeria said in a statement.

During the training, the American military trainers and the Nigerian Navyspecial operations forces trained together on a broad range of land-based skills and tactics, such as countering improvised explosive devises (IEDs). Delivering remarks during the JCET closing ceremony in Lagos, Acting U.S. Consulate Political and Economic Chief Merrica Heaton noted that the U.S. government works closely with all the services of the Nigerian military to provide technical assistance, equipment, and professional exchange and training opportunities.

According to her, the JCET is part of a close and continuous military partnership between the United States and Nigeria spanning decades to strengthen defense ties and promote regional security. “The United States Mission to Nigeria is a steadfast partner — helping combat maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea, counter violent extremists in the Northeast, and enforce the rule of law throughout the region,” Heaton said. According to the U.S. Mission, the magnitude of this year’s engagements demonstrates the strategic importance of the United States-Nigeria bilateral relationship: the U.S. is delivering A-29 Super Tucanos as part of the largest defense sale to an African country; the United States Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps are scheduled for extensive programmes in Nigeria beyond pre-COVID levels.

These engagements build on a longstanding security partnership, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, the statement added.