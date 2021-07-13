Marcus Rashford: England striker ‘won’t apologise’ for who he is after receiving racist abuse

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford apologised for his penalty shootout miss but said he “will never apologise for who I am” after he was one of three players subjected to racist abuse following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot-kicks. All three were targeted on social media after the game. “I felt as if I’d let everyone down,” Rashford wrote in a statement.

The 23-year-old added: “I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

“I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of tens of thousands.”