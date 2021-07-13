President Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the country’s continued support for the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) process because of its benefits to good governance and democracy.

The President gave the assurance at the launch of Nigeria Second Review Country Self-Assessment Report and Flag–off of the Validation of the Report at the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Describing the review as ‘‘timely and handy’’, President Buhari explained that the present administration with its change mantra agenda has overhauled, revitalized and institutionalised its machinery for the successful conduct of the second peer review of the country.

The President recalled that Nigeria was first peer-reviewed in 2008 and since then has recorded tremendous success in the implementation of the National Programme of Action as recommended. He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the implementation of the new National Programme of Action that will come up after the review process. ‘‘Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the African continent over the next 50 years with a strong mandate on NEPAD and APRM.

‘‘This is in an attempt to build on and seek the acceleration of the implementation of past and present continental initiatives for the growth and sustainable development of the African Continent.