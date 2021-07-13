Sanwo-Olu’s convoy nabs traffic robbers in operation

The convoy of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrested on Monday, a group of suspected robbers, whose stock-in-trade is tormenting motorists and pedestrians.

The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo while attempting to engage in a raid around Ojota in-bound Alausa, but were foiled by the security personnel attached to the Governor who swooped in and arrested three suspected members. The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gbenga Akosile made this known in a statement.

Mr. Akosile reiterated the governor’s stance on safeguarding Lagos state from those who wished to perpetuate nefarious acts. “Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this State inhospitable to you.,” he said.

He went further to issue a threat to criminal elements in the state “We will find you, wherever you may be lurking and we will bring the full weight of the law on you.” Also on Monday, the Strike Squad of the Lagos State Taskforce carried out a massive raid on motorcycle (okada) riders at Second rainbow and Toyota Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.