JUST IN: Senate in rowdy session over electronic transmission of results

The Senate was plunged into a rowdy session on Thursday as lawmakers contested the amendment of section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of results.

Section 52(3) was amended by removing the powers of INEC to determine the use of electronic transmission of results.

The new amendment, which was sought by Senator Sabi Abdullahi from Niger state and seconded by Senator Ali Ndume, provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission and approved by the National Assembly.

The controversial amendment sharply divided lawmakers, plunging the session into a rowdy one. The Senate President was unable to bring the chamber back to order, forcing the Senate to go into a closed-door session.