Reps reject Bauchi as oil-producing state

The House of Representatives has shut down a motion asking the Federal Government to declare Bauchi State as an oil-producing state. The motion was sponsored by Yakubu Abdullahi.

But when put to vote, a greater number of lawmakers voted against the motion. There are currently a total of eight oil-producing states who receive a 13% derivation fund from the Federal Government.

The derivation fund is paid to the states monthly to assist their oil-producing communities in tackling environmental pollution and degradation, provision of basic amenities like healthcare, potable water and paved roads, and economic empowerment of the community people.

Meanwhile, earlier, the House of Representatives had stepped down the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill after an hour-long closed-door session. Lawmakers from the South-South had opposed the harmonised PIB allocation to host communities which was pegged at three per cent.