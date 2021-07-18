We have capacity for electronic transmission in remote areas – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday suggested it has the capacity to transmit election results electronically from remote areas across the country. Lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly had been at loggerheads over electronic transmission of results earlier in the week.

The House was thrown into disarray on Thursday as members debated section 52(2) of the electoral amendment act bill, which deals with electronic transmission. Also on Thursday, APC Senators forced through a version of the bill at the Senate that constrained INEC to seek permission from the Nigerian Communications Commission and the National Assembly before employing electronic voting in any part of the country.

According to the lawmakers opposed to sacrosanct electronic transmission of results, some parts of the country do not have the required network coverage. An Executive Commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Adeleke Adewolu, told lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Friday that only 50 percent of the country has the 3G coverage required for transmission.