NCDC confirms 203 new COVID-19 cases as FG places six states on red alert

Nigeria on Sunday recorded an increase in new Covid-19 cases after 203 infections and one death were confirmed across the country. According to data from the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, Lagos took the lead with 186 new cases.

The rest of the cases were from Edo (4), Oyo (4), Rivers (4), FCT (3), and Kwara (2). This brings the number of cases recorded in the country to 169,532 – although 164,699 have been discharged – and a death toll of 2,127. The surge in new cases comes as the Federal Government on Saturday placed six states on red alert amid fears of a third wave triggered by the Delta variant of the virus. The Delta variant is believed to be more contagious and deadlier.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, the states on red alert include Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT. Other states were also warned to “heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place.” Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the PSC warned against large gatherings and urged state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential spread.

The committee urged the decentralisation of Eid prayer to outdoor neighborhood Friday prayer mosques and the suspension of Durbar activities. It also urged Nigerians to observe limitations on all indoor gatherings.