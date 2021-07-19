Pilot survives as Nigeria Fighter Jet battling bandits crashes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has revealed how one of its pilots survived an air crash after an attack by bandits on the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State.

In a statement signed on Monday by Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the pilot identified as Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo survived after he successfully ejected from the aircraft.

“On 18 July 2021, at about 12.45 pm, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State, came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara State.

“Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft. “Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset,” the statement read in part.