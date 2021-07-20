Eid-El-Kabir: Demonstrate good virtues of Islam, Buhari tells Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari in his Eid greetings on the occasion of Eid El-Adha called on Muslims in the country to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam. This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Speaking on the significance of the Eid El-Kabir celebration, the President appealed to Muslims “to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices.” He added that “Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam.

“As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others. Remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves. “I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all times. Let us expose undesirable elements among us who are creating security problems for the country.”

President Buhari restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.