Jandor felicitates with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-Al-Adha

The celebration of Eid Adha among Muslim Faithful echoes the need to strengthen bonds, love and mutual coexistence, especially showing empathy to the downtrodden. In total solidarity with the Muslim Faithful especially in Lagos state, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), urged all Lagosians, irrespective of their religious belief system and culture to use today as an opportunity to pray for greater glory and peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Jandor in a sober mood said it is quite unfortunate that despite concerted efforts of governments across the globe to curtail the escalation of Covid-19 virus, we now have the reportedly more aggressive Delta variant to contend with. He encouraged the observation of all laid down protocols to prevent getting infected by the new variant as enumerated by government. He also hopes that all prayers offered during this solemn day command the double mercies of Almighty Allah towards us all.

In addendum, Jandor said “this is the time we must look out for one another and be there for those around us that are in need. We must work hand in hand to be our brother’s keepers by sharing their pain and showing sensitivity to the plight of others. It is the time we must pray for our dear Lagos State to be free from bondage arising from dictatorship. This is the time we must join hands with the Lagos4Lagos Movement to ensure a total transformation of all sectors in Lagos State. This is the time we must pray for all our leaders across the nation

May Allah continue to accept all our supplications, forgive our transgressions, give us peace, mercy and tranquility in our dear Lagos State, Nigeria and the world at large. “I wish you all a peaceful, rewarding and blessed Eid-el-Kabir”, he concluded.

