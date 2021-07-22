Lagos4Lagos: Divisional Women Leaders meets with market stakeholders in Ikorodu Local Government

Hon Olajumoke gave a highly detailed and commendable speech as she enlightened the market leaders and members about the vision of Lagos4lagos. She made the market leaders realise the importance of their civic rights.

The Iyaloja gave Lagos4lagos members a warm reception as she talked about how Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has supported market stakeholders at several occasions and how he has made them feel valuable.

The Iyaloja praised the Lead visioner and how she has seen Lagos4lagos support Lagosians. They all assured Lagos4Lagos of their support.