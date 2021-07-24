LIVE UPDATE: Local Government Elections hold in Lagos, Ogun

Residents of Lagos State and neighbouring state, Ogun are expected today to cast their ballots in polling units across local councils in the state to elect their Local Government Chairmen and Councilors for a fresh four-year term.

In Lagos State, the polls will open across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Development Areas of the state. However in Ogun State, 12 political will do the battle for council chairmanship or councillorship in the 236 wards in the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ahead of the elections, restriction of movement was announced in both states and an additional 25,000 policemen have been deployed in Lagos State to beef up security.