Nigerian Table Tennis representatives crash out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Captain of Team Nigeria Table Tennis, Aruna Quadri, was the latest member of the African contingents to be eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics games. Aruna was ousted in a fiercely contested Round 3 matchup losing 4-2 (15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11) to Brazilian, Gustavo Tsuboi on Tuesday morning.

He now joins fellow compatriot Funke Oshonaike, Offiong Edem, and Olajide Omotayo in taking the 13,489 km long- journey back to Nigeria. Record-breaker and ITTF ‘Club 7’ inductee, Olufunke Oshonaike, was first to cave in to a relentless display from 449th rank female, Liu Juan of the US.

She lost in four sets 1-4 (7-11 3-11, 4-11, 13-11, 4-11) in the Preliminary Round Results. Tiago Apolonia of Portugal was too much for Olajide Omotayo, beating the Nigerian in five straights of 0-4 (11-7 11-9 11-6 11-5) in the Men’s preliminary round of the event.

Earlier, Edem Offiong made a bright start to the tournament dispatching her opponent from Hungary, Madarasz Dora in 35mins by 4-1 (11-8 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-4).