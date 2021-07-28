D’Tigers fail in 2nd attempt as Germany beats Nigeria in Olympic Basketball

Nigeria’s D’Tigers suffered a meltdown in the 4th quarter of their second game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to lose 92 – 99 to Germany in the early hours of Wednesday in Olympic basketball.

After a first game disappointing defeat in the hands of Australia, D’Tigers got off to a terrific start through Miami Heat Point guard Nnamdi Vincent and accumulated most of their points via three pointers, a vast improvement on the performance from their first game.

Germany also having suffered a first match loss to Italy made it an end-to-end game inspired by Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner and Danilo Barthel. The points were tied at half-time (50-50) and at the end of the third quarter (74-74) making it a frantic fourth quarter where Germany took the game beyond Nigeria.

Nigeria at some point in the game led by as much as eleven points but didn’t do enough defensively, giving away fouls the Germans easily converted from the free throw line. D’Tigers must now beat Italy in their last group game to stand any chance of advancing to the quater-finals of the basketball Olympics.