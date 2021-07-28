Tight security as El-Zakzaky’s trial continues in Kaduna

There’s heavy security presence at the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday as the court prepares to deliver judgement on the no-case submission filed by the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. Ahead of the court ruling, security is beefed up within Kaduna metropolis and environs, while all roads leading to the High Court complex have been barricaded by security operatives. The case is presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah Ibrahim are standing trial in the court for the past four years on an eight-count of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful Assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna state government. They were brought to court on Wednesday morning by officials of the Nigerian Correctional service amidst tight security. During the sitting, the court is expected to rule on the no-case-submission prayer presented by the lead counsel to El-Zakzaky, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who argued that all the 15 witnesses presented by the prosecution counsel were unable to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and El-Zakzaky.

Falana had in the last sitting on July 1st, 2021, prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and dismissed the charges levelled against them as there was no criminal case that has been established against them so far by the Kaduna State Government. So far, the prosecuting counsel, Daris Bayero has presented 15 witnesses who testified against the defendants. Among them are two army officers, a retired director of State Security service, police officers and a medical doctor.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015 following a bloody clash between his followers and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.