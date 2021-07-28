Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain win emphatic gold in 4x200m freestyle relay

Great Britain’s men secured another gold in the Olympic pool with a dominant victory in the 4x200m freestyle relay in Tokyo. The quartet of 200m champion Tom Dean, silver medallist Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards came within 0.03secs of the world record in a stunning performance.

The British quartet won in six minutes 58.58 seconds – an emphatic 3.23secs clear of the Russian Olympic Committee. Australia claimed the bronze medal. Great Britain were favourites going into the race having qualified fastest and they produced what former Olympian Mark Foster described as a “demonstration of a performance”.

The victory means Dean becomes the first British male swimmer to win two golds at the same Olympic Games since 1908. It is also the first time in 113 years that Great Britain have won three swimming gold medals at an Olympics.

Guy, who put Britain into pole position with his strong second leg, shed tears as Scott brought the team home.