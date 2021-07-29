EFCC interrogates ex-Governor Al-Makura, wife over corruption allegations

The Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, has been invited for interrogation at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Al-Makura who is now a serving senator was invited on Wednesday along with his wife. They were being questioned in relation to an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds, allegedly perpetrated during his eight-year tenure as governor.

Following the questioning, the former governor said contrary to reports, he was never arrested by the EFCC but was invited.

Al-Makura served as governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019 before he was later elected into the National Assembly as Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District.