Nigeria records COVID-19 spike with 535 new cases

Nigeria has recorded a spike in COVID-19 infections with 535 new cases across various parts of the country. This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its recent update on the outbreak.

Five deaths were recorded while 49 patients have been discharged. Of the cases, Lagos recorded an alarming number of 219 infections, Akwa Ibom 142 and Oyo 47. Nigeria’s total figure has continued to rise recently, although authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

As part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend and control the deaths recorded in the first and second waves, the Federal Government, as well as some state authorities, have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols.

These include compulsory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.