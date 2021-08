Rachel Oniga, a highly respected Nollywood actress, is dead. The President of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria, Emeka Rollers confirmed the sad news on Saturday morning.

While the cause of her death is unknown, there are conflicting reports as to when she passed. Another actress in the movie industry, Bimbo Oshin, posted the news on her verified Instagram page.

“Heaven has just gained another beautiful soul. Aunty Racheal. Ha!” she wrote on the social media platform.