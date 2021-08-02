Nigeria records 407 new COVID-19 cases as resident doctors resume strike

Nigeria has recorded fresh 407 COVID-19 cases as resident doctors across the country resumed an indefinite, nationwide strike. According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were recorded on Sunday.

Nigeria has seen a recent uptick in new cases as fears of a third wave, triggered by the Delta variant, looms. The Delta variant is believed to be deadlier and more contagious.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is expected to take delivery of about 4.8 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The doses are a donation from the American government, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Sunday.