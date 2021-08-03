Ex-RRS Commander Tunji Disu replaces Abba Kyari as IRT Head

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has appointed a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, announced Disu’s appointment in a statement on Monday in Abuja, saying it was with immediate effect. Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, replaces Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari who is presently on suspension.

Kyari is being investigated following his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over his alleged relationship with the fraudster Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi. Mba explained that Disu’s appointment would fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery.

“The IGP has charged the new Head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit,” the statement said.