Tokyo Olympics: Oborududu wins Silver in women wrestling

Team Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu on Tuesday won a silver medal in the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling category. She had guaranteed Nigeria a medal on Monday after beating Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold to reach the final.

Although she lost the final to USA’s Stock Mensah Tamyra Marianna 4-1, the 32-year-old can be proud of her achievement after earning Nigeria’s second medal at the Tokyo games. Earlier in the day, Ese Brume had made the country proud by winning bronze in long jump.

Oborududu, who began wrestling at St Jude’s Girls Secondary School in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, had been aiming to clinch gold in Tokyo. But Mensah proved too strong. Still, she emerged as Nigeria’s first ever Olympics medalist in wrestling.