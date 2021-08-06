Nigeria records more deaths as COVID-19 cases increase

Nigeria’s has reported more deaths from COVID-19 complications as infections continue to rise in the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 566 new cases and 11 deaths across the country on Thursday.

According to the latest NCDC data, Lagos had the highest number of infections with 283 cases. Akwa Ibom followed with 88 infections, while Oyo had 62. Others are Rivers (62), FCT (18), Ogun (17), Ekiti (12), Kwara (11), Plateau (6), Zamfara (3), Kaduna (2), and Katsina (2).

In all, Nigeria has confirmed 176,577 cases. Out of that number, 165,323 patients have been discharged and 2,178 people have died in 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

There have been fears that the country was already entering into the third wave of the pandemic but authorities have warned political parties and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.