Lionel Messi: Paris St-Germain move ‘a possibility’ after Barcelona exit

An emotional Lionel Messi said joining Paris St-Germain was “a possibility, but nothing is agreed” as he confirmed his exit from Barcelona. Messi is ending his 21-year association with Barca, who cannot afford to honour the new contract they agreed with him because of La Liga’s salary limit.

The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner, 34, is now a free agent. “My family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home,” he said during a news conference on Sunday. “This is the end with this club and now a new story will begin,” added the Argentina forward. “Yes, it’s one of the most difficult moments for me.

“I don’t want to leave this club – it’s a club I love and this is a moment I didn’t expect.”Last year I wanted to leave, this year I wanted to stay. That’s why I’m so sad. “It was like my blood ran cold. I was really sad. It was really difficult right up to now. I’m still trying to process it all.

“When I get home I will still feel bad; it will be even worse. I’m not ready for this.”