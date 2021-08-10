JUST IN: Nigeria threatens to review relationship with Indonesia after assault on Diplomat

The Federal Government has threatened to review its relationship with Indonesia if it fails to bring the Indonesian immigration officials that assaulted a Nigerian diplomat to book. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nigeria has also summoned its ambassador to Indonesia to give a detailed account of the assault, which has sparked outrage after a video of it went viral. Mr Onyeama’s briefing follows Monday’s statement by his Ministry condemning the assault.

In that statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria has apologised and that the immigration officials involved had also visited the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to apologise to the diplomat. But Mr Onyeama told journalists in Abuja that the Federal Government wanted stronger action to be taken by the Indonesian Government.

The officials must be sanctioned, he said, adding that Indonesia’s failure to do so will have consequences for the relationship between both countries.