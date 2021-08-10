Lagos4Lagos Leaders engage in strategy session for political consolidation

Apex leaders, state executives and LGA coordinators of the Lagos4Lagos Movement converged last week at the Liberty Place – the Headquarters and State Secretariat of the movement for their regular periodic strategy session. Topping the agenda at last week’s session was a postmortem of the just concluded ward congresses and the roadmap to the movement’s political consolidation in Lagos.

The movement, currently the only rallying platform for all true progressives within and outside of the APC in Lagos, took the center stage at the just concluded APC ward congresses where it democratically elected new leaders of the party at the ward level. The movement’s list of new ward executives had earlier been submitted to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday 3rd of August, 2021.

Speaking at the strategy session, the Principal Coordinator of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Mr. Bode Makinde, appreciated all members for their active participation in the peaceful conduct during the successful exercise. The former SSG of Lagos and currently Chairperson of the Apex Leaders of the Movement, Princess Adenrele Ogunsanya, charged all the leaders to continue to engage one another towards finding resolutions, especially in areas where there are possible political conflicts.

In his usual charismatic manner, Jandor also charged the team to consolidate on the successes recorded so far. He advised that the new ward executives should swing into action by ensuring that they provide the desired leadership by the party in their various wards. “Indeed! We are mobilizing for progressive change”, he concluded.

Lagos4Lagos

It’s time!