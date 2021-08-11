Alleged Sexual Assault: Court adjourns Baba Ijesha’s trial to Sept 27

The trial of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha failed to go on Wednesday at the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja. Court officials say that the judges have proceeded on their annual vacation.

The Court Registrar Ibrahim Hassan specifically said that the judges have proceeded for their annual retreat which holds during the vacation. The notice of the court’s vacation which will run from Monday the 16th of August till Friday, the 17th of September. With this development, Baba Ijesha’s trial has now been adjourned to September 27, 2021.

The actor is being arraigned by the Lagos State Government on six counts of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault. At the last sitting on July 27, the alleged victim, a 14-year-old girl was brought to testify in court.

She gave her testimony behind closed doors because of the law protecting minors from undue public exposure. Before she was brought before the court, the judge had ordered journalists and other members of the public who were not involved in the case to go out of the courtroom.