BREAKING: Court orders Shell to pay Ogoni people N45.9bn fine in 21 days

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has order Shell Petroleum Company to pay the sum of N45.9 billion to the people of Ogoni in Rivers State. Justice Ahmed Mohammed who gave the order on Wednesday held that the money must be paid within 21 days.

The sum is a cost awarded against the company for oil spillage in Ogoniland over 10 years ago. In his submission, Counsel to Shell Petroleum Company, Aham Ejelamo, informed the court that his client had agreed to make the payment. He proposed that the money be paid through the Registrar of the court in a bank about to be opened for the purpose.

But Justice Mohammed ruled against the request and ordered that the payment be made within the period given through the account of the lawyer to the Ogoni people, Mr Lucius Nwosu. He explained that this was in line with the decision of both the high court and the Supreme Court. The case between the Ogoni people and shell has lasted for about 31 years.

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court presided by Justice Ibrahim Buba had awarded the cost against Shell Petroleum Company in a judgement delivered on June 14, 2010, for the sufferings inflicted on the people of Ogoniland.